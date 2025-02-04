1,326 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Vantage Point Financial LLC

Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $205.93 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.62.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
