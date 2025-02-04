1,326 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Vantage Point Financial LLC

Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $205.93 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.