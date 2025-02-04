1,695 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $259.10 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $262.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.76. The company has a market cap of $239.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

