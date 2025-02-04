191 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Purchased by Financial Life Planners

Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.40.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:HLI opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.81 and a 12-month high of $192.10.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
