22nd Century Group’s (XXII) Sell (E) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e) rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Price Performance

NASDAQ XXII opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $581.85. The company has a market cap of $2.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($72.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.77% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.