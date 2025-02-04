23andMe’s (ME) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

23andMe Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of ME stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. 23andMe has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.14.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 145.99% and a negative net margin of 183.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 993,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,099 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

