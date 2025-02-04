2,895 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 205.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,925.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,839.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,919.50. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.69.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

