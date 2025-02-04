2,972 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. McAdam LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.46 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.87.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.