2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.17 and last traded at $56.31. Approximately 2,541,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,981,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.