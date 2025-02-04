34,532 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Vantage Point Financial LLC

Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,578.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 772,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,406,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.