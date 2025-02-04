3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Victoria Clarke Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
3M Price Performance
NYSE:MMM opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.26. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of 3M
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMM
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.