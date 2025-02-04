4,829 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12,136.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,023,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

