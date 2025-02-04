60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (SXTP) Sell (E+) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th.
In related news, CEO Geoffrey S. Dow acquired 35,823 shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $45,495.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.60. This represents a 60.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 66,372 shares of company stock valued at $82,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.
