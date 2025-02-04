89bio’s (ETNB) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 89bio
89bio Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio
In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,554,319 shares in the company, valued at $171,100,291.25. The trade was a 41.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $71,149.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,196.17. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,744,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,235,694. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 89bio by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 89bio
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.