9,024 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Purchased by Vantage Point Financial LLC

Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth $7,890,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:KOCT opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

