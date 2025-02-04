97,811 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Acquired by Fourpath Capital Management LLC

Fourpath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,535,000. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF comprises about 1.4% of Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fourpath Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

