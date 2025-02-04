abrdn plc Grows Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,999,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711,123 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.27% of NU worth $135,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in NU by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NU by 81.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NU stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10.
Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
