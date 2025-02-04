abrdn plc Has $219.84 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,187 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,712 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.34% of Autodesk worth $219,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Autodesk by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $306.23 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.50.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

