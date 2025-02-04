Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $83.06 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 253.39, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 844.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.