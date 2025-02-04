Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,210,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $811.47 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $682.53 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $770.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $783.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $843.75.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.