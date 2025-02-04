Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 88,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $112.80 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average is $141.11. The firm has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

