Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Shares of AMD traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,619,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,035,957. The company has a market capitalization of $193.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $112.80 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.35.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

