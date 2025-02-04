AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Get AECOM alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.99. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AECOM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in AECOM by 25.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.