AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Caas Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up approximately 0.7% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 59.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 66.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 279,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after buying an additional 112,084 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 18.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 350,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

