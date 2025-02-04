Affirm (AFRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Affirm to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $799.56 million for the quarter. Affirm has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Affirm to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $11,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,652.25. This trade represents a 68.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,323,478 shares of company stock valued at $86,285,371. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised Affirm from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

