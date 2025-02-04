Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.43. 304,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,960,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Airship AI in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

In other Airship AI news, CTO Yanda Ma sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,000 shares of company stock worth $721,600. Corporate insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AISP. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Airship AI by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airship AI by 70.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Airship AI during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

