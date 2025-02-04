Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 3080421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 178,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Alamos Gold by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 176,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 56,898 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Alamos Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 277,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alamos Gold by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,027 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

