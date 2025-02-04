Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.2% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,656,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,632,000 after acquiring an additional 266,361 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $234.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

