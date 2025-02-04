Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 570 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 828.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HALO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,986.11. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

