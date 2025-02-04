Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.