Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $3.53 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Snap-on by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,586.54. The trade was a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,978. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.40.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.9 %

SNA stock opened at $351.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

