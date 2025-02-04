Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $155.46 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

