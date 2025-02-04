Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3,593.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.34.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 3.2 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $204.54 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.57 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.99. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,767.32. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,129,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

