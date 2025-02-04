Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 1,677 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lessened its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in AAON were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 202.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AAON by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.71.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $4,621,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,488,868.85. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,348.42. This represents a 22.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,329 shares of company stock worth $7,663,726. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

