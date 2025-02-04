Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 232 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lowered its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,473.24. This represents a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,219.49. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154 in the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $270.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $167.71 and a one year high of $366.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.13 and a 200 day moving average of $297.80.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

