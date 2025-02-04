Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 4,886 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.