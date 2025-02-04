Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 907 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.