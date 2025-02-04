AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AWF opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

