Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.68%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.