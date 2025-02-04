Alok K. Agrawal Sells 1,763 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.66, for a total value of C$323,800.28.

Alok K. Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,550 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total value of C$185,293.91.

Celestica Trading Up 7.3 %

Celestica stock traded up C$12.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$188.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,853. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$142.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.79. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of C$47.98 and a 1-year high of C$194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from C$72.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.75.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

