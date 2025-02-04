Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

