Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) & Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Head to Head Analysis

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alset and Mobile Infrastructure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alset alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $22.09 million 0.37 -$58.95 million ($4.33) -0.20 Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 5.57 -$25.12 million ($0.90) -4.47

Mobile Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Alset. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alset, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -299.22% -42.91% -38.02% Mobile Infrastructure -24.59% -4.36% -2.09%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Alset and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alset and Mobile Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mobile Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobile Infrastructure is more favorable than Alset.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Alset shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 66.7% of Alset shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alset has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure beats Alset on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. Its Digital Transformation Technology segment provides support, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and artificial intelligent customer service application and metaverse services. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow through instant messaging systems, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, direct marketing platforms, e-real estate, brand protection, and counterfeit and fraud detection; and mobile application product development and other businesses, including information technology services to end-users, service providers, and other commercial users through multiple platforms. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. Its Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It operates cafes in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.