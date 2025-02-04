Amanda Whalen Sells 15,000 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,820 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,197. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $587,700.00.
- On Friday, December 13th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $590,850.00.
- On Monday, December 9th, Amanda Whalen sold 1,050 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $42,073.50.
- On Friday, December 6th, Amanda Whalen sold 23,950 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $958,958.00.
- On Monday, November 18th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $518,400.00.
Klaviyo Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of KVYO stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. 1,545,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,832. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $48.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KVYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVYO
Institutional Trading of Klaviyo
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $5,513,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at about $966,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1,571.7% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 501,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 471,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 1,202.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.