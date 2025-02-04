Amanda Whalen Sells 15,000 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,820 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,197. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $587,700.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $590,850.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Amanda Whalen sold 1,050 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $42,073.50.

On Friday, December 6th, Amanda Whalen sold 23,950 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $958,958.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $518,400.00.

Shares of KVYO stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. 1,545,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,832. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $5,513,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at about $966,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1,571.7% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 501,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 471,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 1,202.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

