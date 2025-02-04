Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 18.69%.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.86. 1,253,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,105. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

