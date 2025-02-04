Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. 1,703,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15. Amentum has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Amentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

About Amentum

(Get Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.