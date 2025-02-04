American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Melius raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. 5,137,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,311,150. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

