AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.020-7.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.670-1.690 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.44.

Shares of AME traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,557. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $149.03 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $1,321,737.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,114. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,253.69. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,620. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

