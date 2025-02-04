Analysts Offer Predictions for GCTS FY2027 Earnings

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCT Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GCT Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GCT Semiconductor’s FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
GCT Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GCTS opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. GCT Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $56.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCT Semiconductor
GCT Semiconductor Company Profile
GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GCT Semiconductor
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Saia Builds Value: Why Its Uptrend Is Set to Continue
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- T-Mobile: The Best Wireless Carrier Stock to Own Right Now?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Boeing: Charting a Course for Recovery and Redemption
Receive News & Ratings for GCT Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCT Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.