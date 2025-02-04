Analysts Offer Predictions for GCTS FY2027 Earnings

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCT Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GCT Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GCT Semiconductor’s FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get GCT Semiconductor alerts:

GCT Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GCTS opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. GCT Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCTS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GCT Semiconductor by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GCT Semiconductor by 798.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GCT Semiconductor by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in GCT Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCT Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCT Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.