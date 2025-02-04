Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American Tower (AMT)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $214.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – American Tower was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2025 – American Tower is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $236.00 to $220.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $251.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $221.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $260.00 to $234.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.0 %

AMT traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.42%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Tower by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

