Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $177.00

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total value of $242,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,742,619.25. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,253 shares of company stock valued at $890,594. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,808.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 427,246 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,497,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,892,000 after buying an additional 278,465 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20,323.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after buying an additional 182,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $14,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $121.97 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $134.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average is $116.10. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.