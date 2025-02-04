Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG):

1/31/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $344.00 to $341.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $286.00 to $295.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $292.00.

1/10/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $377.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

1/8/2025 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $285.00.

12/11/2024 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $260.00 to $292.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $344.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.70. 1,680,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.21. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $230.08 and a 1 year high of $316.72.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,392,000 after buying an additional 580,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,932,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,490,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,044,000 after acquiring an additional 79,429 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,196,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,538,000 after purchasing an additional 383,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,003,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,441 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.